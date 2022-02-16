Mark Charles Weidman, age 58 of Maple Lake, MN, passed away on February 2, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
He is survived by his sons Wyatt Lewis Weidman of Maple Lake, MN, Trenton Charles Weidman of FL; former wife Sara Lewis; parents William and Carol Weidman of Santee, CA; brother William Weidman of Fort Mill, SC; sister Elizabeth (Rick) Grill of Santee, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
Mark was born in San Diego County, CA on September 6, 1963. He moved to Minnesota in 1995 while working for Camping World. He felt that this was home to him and instead of moving on, he decided to stay. He made his way back to being a Meat Cutter and was very passionate about his job and also cooking, he loved to feed people. Mark loved his family, camping, playing cribbage and trapshooting.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at The V by HH, 66 Maple Avenue North, Maple Lake, MN 55358, from 2-6pm.
