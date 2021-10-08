Mark Carlton Sundman

Mark Sundman, age 63, of Rogers, MN, passed away on October 5, 2021 from a sudden cardiac event while working in the yard at his home.
He was born to parents, Chester and Ruth Sundman, on February 9, 1958 in Minneapolis, MN. Mark graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis and went on to Dunwoody Technical College for Auto Body Repair. After working for the MN Highway Dept for a brief period of time, Mark started his business, Sundman Paving, in 1980. Mark was a man of God who was known for his kind heart and willingness to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed motorcycling, playing his trumpet, hunting, watching football, playing with his big trucks and loved spending time with his family. Mark volunteered countless hours of his time to serve others in the community and had a strong passion for his work. Mark was a Salvation Army Soldier and served as an Osseo Lion for over 20 years. The world lost a man of great integrity who was grounded in his faith, pure in his honesty and generous beyond measure. Mark was greatly loved by his wife and family. He will be deeply missed. Although he was called to his heavenly home far too soon, we are comforted by his promotion to glory and knowing how proud our Heavenly Father is of his good and faithful servant.
Mark is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lori. He is also survived by his five daughters, Olivia (Jay) Sundman-Rogers, Rebecca (Andrew) Strand, Janice (Travis) Brown, Brianna (Mitchell) Collins, and Jamie (Daniel) Hedburg; his 13 grandchildren, Sadie (12), Peyton (10), Colin (10), Henry (9), Carson (7), Lola (7), Rhett (7), Shelby (5), Kacey (5), Leo (5), Kroy (4), Hudson (2) and Colter (2); his brothers, Paul and John (Cheryl) Sundman; nieces Anna and Maria; and nephew Erik.
Funeral service held Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Salvation Army Noble Worship and Community Center in Brooklyn Park, MN. In honor of Mark's immense generosity throughout his lifetime, the family encourages people to make a donation to any worthy cause, in lieu of sending flowers.
