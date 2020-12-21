Marjorie Gail Walter of Osseo, formerly Otsego and Maple Grove, born July 30, 1928, passed away December 14, 2020. Survived by husband of 71 years, Eldin Walter, sons Eldin Mark (Tanya), Steve (Dawn) and Daniel (Catherine), 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sisters Janet Larsen and Sandra Johnson, brother Jarrett (Karin) Miller, sister-in-law Maria Miller, many friends, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Zadie and Harry Miller, sister Phyllis Pipenhagen, brothers Miles and Dennis Miller, sisters-in-law Lorna Miller and Karen Miller, brothers-in-law Wilbur Pipenhagen, Dale Johnson, Harold Miller, Jerry Larsen, Clarence Walter, granddaughter April Brown and great granddaughter Emma Bienias. Service was held at Victory Baptist Church, 13560 63rd Ave N., Maple Grove, MN 55311 at 1 PM December 19, 2020. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be followed. Interment following the service at Rush Creek Cemetery, 15144 Territorial Rd, Maple Grove MN, 55369. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.