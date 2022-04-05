Mario DeMatteis died Friday, April 1, 2022 at the age of 86 years old.
Mario was born March 4, 1936 in Waynesburg, OH to Italian immigrant parents Domenco and Rosina DeMatteis.
He graduated from Waynesburg High School where he excelled in sports. He joined the United States Air Force after high school and married Carol Johnson of Wadena, MN on October 26, 1957.
Mario attended Drake University where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He graduated with the Class of 1963. He also received degrees from South Dakota State University and St. Cloud State University.
Mario was a teacher, coach, and principal at Maynard, MN High School from 1964 thru 1969. During this time, Carol and Mario adopted Monte and Chad. It was a busy time, and yet the family moved to St. Michael, MN in 1969 where Mario became principal of St. Michael High School until 1981. He then became Superintendent of the STMA School District until his retirement in 2002. In addition to his school duties, Mario served on the Wright County Recreation Board as well as serving on the Crosier Seminary Board.\
Mario loved his students and was especially proud of how they always represented the STMA School District with respect in all extra-curricular activities.
In his retirement, he enjoyed meeting with fellow retired superintendents and playing lots of bridge. He also loved fishing and enjoyed a yearly outing with his sons and grandson. He continued to support STMA sports - especially the STMA football and wrestling teams. He never tired of talking about sports with his son, Monte.
He was preceded in death by his parents Domenco and Rosina, brothers Geno and "Scotty" (Reno), and sister, Norma.
He is survived by his wife, Carol and two sons Monte (Lori) and Chad (Catherine - Friend) and grandchildren Sarah, Johnny, and Christian.
Visitation was from 9:00-11:00 and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN on Saturday, April 9, 2022. People may go to church website at www.stmcatholicchurch.org and click on church, then livestream or go right to this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/StMichaelCatholicChurchStMichaelMN
If desired, you may make a memorial contribution to the St. Vincent De Paul Organization in St. Michael, or set up a scholarship for St. Michael High School.
In lieu of sending thank you cards, we wish to thank all of you for your kindness and support in this time of grief.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
