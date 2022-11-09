Marie Louise Lewis

Marie Louise Lewis, age 83, of Albertville, MN passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Guardian Angels By The Lake in Elk River, MN.

She was born on May 22, 1939 in Dayton, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Erma (Deshaw) Holland. On November 15, 1958, David Lewis and Marie Holland were joined in holy marriage in Dayton, MN. God blessed their marriage with four children.

