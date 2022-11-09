Marie Louise Lewis, age 83, of Albertville, MN passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Guardian Angels By The Lake in Elk River, MN.
She was born on May 22, 1939 in Dayton, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Erma (Deshaw) Holland. On November 15, 1958, David Lewis and Marie Holland were joined in holy marriage in Dayton, MN. God blessed their marriage with four children.
Marie was a member of The Church of St. Michael in St. Michael, MN. She loved sewing and working on many different crafts. She also loved the outdoors and her flowers.
Marie is survived by her loving husband, David of 64 years; daughter, Julie (Ed) Hickey; sons, Kevin (Jodi) Lewis, Brian (Nancy) Lewis and Patrick (Angela special friend) Lewis; five grandchildren, Kelsie (Eric) Chuhanic, Derek (Hailey special friend) Lewis, Miriah (Jake) Paulson, Ashley Lewis and Hannah Lewis; two great grandchildren, Ayden and Brooks Paulson; sister, Patty Celt; brother, Jerry (Mary) Holland; brother-in-law, Arnold Beaudry; sister-in-law, Elaine (Jim) Holland; sister-in-law, Kathy Holland; many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by Sister Betty Beaudry, brother Jim Holland, brother Tom Holland, sister-in-law Bernie Holland, brother Mike Holland, brother-in-law Jim Celt.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. Visitation held on Friday, November 11th one hour prior to Mass at the church. Private burial for immediate family at a later date. Luncheon held after the service.
Special thanks to the staff at Guardian Angels By The Lake in Elk River and Trinity Hospice for their great care. We truly appreciate their kind words and the way they cared for Marie in her final days.
