Maria Jo Tilbury, age 31, of Albertville passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
She was born on October 25, 1990 in Coon Rapids the daughter of Michael & Marguerite (Scherber) Fehn. Maria graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 2009.
Maria Jo Fehn & Andrew James Tilbury were joined in holy marriage on January 31, 2015 at Mary Queen of Peace-St. Martin Campus. God blessed their marriage with two children. She was employed as an inhouse daycare provider and called her daycare Room to Bloom. Maria loved children and always took care of everyone else. She was a faithful member of Mary Queen of Peace-St. Martin Campus.
Survived by her loving husband: Andrew J. Tilbury; children: Mallory and Garth Tilbury; her parents: Michael & Marguerite "Mags" Fehn; siblings: Marlon (Terese) Fehn, Michelle (Josh) Steffens, Myles (Jenna) Fehn and Maureen Fehn; grandmothers: Bertha Fehn and Marlene Scherber; parents-in-law: Arnold & Sherry Tilbury; sister-in-law: Ashley Tilbury and fiancé Jake Wolfe; grandparents-in-law: Esther Baron, Mary Tilbury and Arnie & Val Tilbury; godparents: JoLynn & Bill Arns; further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Preceded in death by her grandfather's Dale Scherber and Dennis Fehn and grandfather-in-law: Gerald Baron.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Jo Tilbury held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace-St. Martin Campus. Interment St. Martin Cemetery.
Visitation held AT THE CHURCH Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. Further visitation held at the church Monday morning, September 12, 2022 one hour prior to Mass.
Casket Bearers will be Marlon Fehn, Myles Fehn, Josh Steffens, Jake Wolfe and John Arns.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family.
