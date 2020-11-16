Skaggs, Margaret Ann (aka Peggy) age 62 of Osseo, MN, passed away on Nov. 04, 2020 from multiple health issues and Vascular Dementia. Preceded in death by her loving husband Henry Holland, parents Bernard and Donita, Sieg, siblings Stephen and Mark Sieg. Survived by daughter Ann (Robert) Philippi, sons Daniel (Donna) Holland and Andrew Holland; grandchildren; Lauren, Lindsey, Vince and Blake & siblings Paula (Tim) Hinds, Gayle Sieg, Pamela (Mike) Brooks and Patricia (Bradley) McPeek and many nieces/nephews. Peg will always be remembered for the love she had for her family, friends and neighbors and her most “favorite” role as “Nana”. She had the biggest heart and a unique laugh. A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held now, with a celebration of life for Peggy in the spring of 2021.
