Marcellus N. “Celly” age 98, of St. Michael-Albertville. He was born on March 23, 1922 in St. Michael, MN, the son of Nicholas & Appollonia (Schumm) Kilian. He honorably served in The United States Army during World War II. On June 28, 1951, he was married to Marilyn G. Eull. God blessed their marriage with seven children. Celly was a longtime member of IBEW #292. He was a life, long member of The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Celly belonged to The St. Michael American Legion Post #567. He served 25 years on The St. Michael Fire Department. Celly enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. Survived by loving wife of 69 years: Marilyn; children: Deborah (Greg) Dahlheimer, Denice ( Richard) Petrowski, Kevin Kilian, Craig Kilian, Brenda (Duane) Eull, Bridget (Duane) Berning and Rebecca (Brad) Orn; 19 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by a granddaughter Sekoya Kilian, parents and siblings Leon Kilian, Stella Anselment, Jerome Kilian, Irma Kilian, Carroll Kilian and Bernadette Garton. Mass of Christian Burial was held 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. Visitation was Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4-7 P.M. at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation was at the church on Friday, November 13 one hour prior to Mass. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
