Marcella Mary Lucier Bechtold Daleiden, age 90 of Albertville, MN passed away peacefully on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Guardian Angels Engel Haus in Albertville, MN. She was born March 14, 1930 to William and Caroline (Patnode) Lucier. She was Baptized, made her First Communion and was Confirmed at St. Jeanne de Chantel Catholic Church in Corcoran, MN. On October 22, 1949 Marcella and Eugene Bechtold were joined in Holy Matrimony at St. Jeanne de Chantel Catholic Church in Corcoran, MN. God blessed their marriage with 3 sons; Craig, Duane, and Joel. On April 29, 1972 Marcella married Clifford Daleiden and gained 4 stepchildren; Jill, Jeff, Mary Jo and Patty. Marcella graduated high school in 1948 from Robbinsdale High School. She was very proud of this accomplishment. Marcella was a dedicated employee at the Security State Bank of St. Michael for 40+ years starting in 1956 until her retirement. Marcella enjoyed traveling with her husband Clifford where they explored many of the US states. She enjoyed her antiques, reading, crocheting and watching the Minnesota Twins. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Bechtold in 1956; son, Joel in 2017; her second husband, Clifford Daleiden in 2017; three sisters, Jeanne Nielsen, Valerie Moon, Mary Lou Lehn; and brothers-in-law, Kermit Nielsen, Donald Moon, James Lehn. Marcella is survived by her sons, Craig (Mary Lee) Bechtold, Duane Bechtold; step-children, Jill Daleiden, Jeff (Kerin) Daleiden, Mary Jo (Ron) Schmid, Patty Pouliot; 12 grandchildren, Robbie Hastings, Brett Bechtold, Brooke Langva, Brianna (Tony) Bartholomew, Krysti (Garrett) Griffith, Michael Bechtold, Andrea (Chris) Schutt, Paige (Travis) Evenson, Laura (Jonah) Berndt, Nathan (Kelly) Schmid, Megan (Josh) Pauly, Keith Pouilot; 20 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael with Father Joseph Zabinski as Celebrant. Readers were Jeff Daleiden and Mark Daleiden. Casket bearers were Brett Bechtold, Tony Bartholomew, Nathan Schmid, Krysti Griffith, Laura Berndt, Brianna Bechtold, Andrea Schutt. Burial followed at St. Jeanne de Chantel Catholic Church in Corcoran. Serving the family is: The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
