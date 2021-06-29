Lynn Rae (Bogle) Olkives

Born May 28, 1967 in Minneapolis, MN to Mary Knight and Donald Bogle Sr. (Marnee). Preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Christine Olkives and mother-in-law, Carolyn Olkives. Survived by her parents; her husband, Michael Olkives; daughter, Heather Douglass (Andy); sons, Nicholas Martensen (Natalie), Joseph Olkives (Alex); five granddaughters, Katelynn, Piper, Julia, Lauren, and Harlow; beloved dog, Riley; brother, Donald Bogle Jr.; sister, Susie Case (Rick); step-sister, Jody Stott (Gabe), father-in-law, Allen Olkives (Shirley); sister-in-law, Sharon Greene (Robert); brother-in-law, Lyle Olkives; nieces & nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and MANY friends and her beloved Military Family at the 133rd Air Force National Guard where Lynn Served as a First Sergeant and Senior Master Sergeant. Lynn Lived all of her life in the Osseo/Maple Grove Area. Lynn joined the Air Force National Guard at Age 34, received her BA in Criminal Justice and her Masters in Social Work from the U of M. Lynn had her dream job working as a social worker at Regions Hospital for the Hero Care program advocating for Veterans. Lynn’s Love and Loyalty is incomparable. She loved her family fiercely. Lynn’s Love of Military and Veteran Advocacy was extraordinarily admirable. It would greatly honor Lynn for you to go out and advocate for a Veteran. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on July 16, 2021 at 2 PM followed by visitation/reception from 3:30 -8 PM with Service at 4 PM at Crystal Lake VFW, 5222 Bass Lake Road, Crystal, MN 55429. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
