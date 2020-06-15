Lyle Ronald Reinking "Punk"

Age 78 of Rogers, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home on June 11th, 2020. He retired after 45 years as Local 49’er where he earned the nickname “Loader Lyle”. He is preceded in death by parents, Herbert & Esther Reinking; sisters, Arlene (Leo) Rol, Mardell (Emroy) Theis, Janice Bunting; brothers, Floyd (JoAnn) and Marvin Reinking; brothers-in-law, Walter Scott & Alex Hansen. Survived by the love of his life Dorothy “Dottie” Reinking (Ronning) after spending 57 years together in Holy Matrimony; Children, Kathy (Tom) Wendel, Les (Lisa) Reinking, Krista (Rick) Jusczak; 8 Grandchildren & 7 Great Grand Children (one on the way). Also survived by his sisters, Audrey Hansen, Sheryl (Joe) Bogucki, Sandra Scott; sister-in-law Marlene Reinking; brother-in-law, Norman Bunting & many nieces, nephews & friends. Punk’s biggest joy was his family; he loved how often Family & Friends stopped for a visit. He enjoyed playing cards of any kind, fishing, watching football & Nascar, and his beloved lab Sammy. In his youth snowmobiles, horses & animals of all kinds brought him much happiness. His sense of humor & smart whit always kept everyone on their toes and the element of surprise was his favorite way to get a reaction out of you! He is tremendously missed and was one of a kind. Celebration of Life is Saturday June 20th and will be a two-part Celebration at his home. Those wishing to stay in their vehicle, can participate in a drive thru Ceremony between 9:00-11:00 a.m. to receive a prayer card and provide their condolences. Those who wish to stop in and visit, are welcome to join us for an Outdoor Prayer & Social Hour taking place from12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Call or text Kate 763-639-7528 or Krista at 612-636-0599 for more information. Memorials preferred. See you in the tree house Punk! We love you so much.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.