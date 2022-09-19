Lowell George Mattila

Lowell, age 93, of Rogers, MN died September 13, 2022 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River.
Preceded in death by wives Beverly Jobes Mattila and Cora Rogers Mattila; brother, Dean Mattila; infant great-granddaughter, Susannah Wurm; and a niece.
Survived by daughters Lynn Kidder (Steve) and Debra Bohle (Frank); grandchildren, Aaron Wurm, Anne Rice (Blake), Alex Wurm (Ashley Schulte), Amber McCreath (James), Jolyn Green (Matt), Benjamin Kidder (Jian Xu), and Isaac Kidder; 14 great-grandchildren; two nieces; special friend Judy Hanson; other relatives and friends.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 28 at Osseo United Methodist Church, 16 - 2nd Ave. SE, Osseo, MN with visitation at the church one hour before the service. Reception following. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Crystal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Osseo United Methodist Church; Word of Peace Lutheran Church, Rogers; or the American Cancer Society. Service live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp0JPIpwZuA7Zk7j3jfADyQ
