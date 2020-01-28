Loren R. Dehmer age 82, of St. Michael passed away unexpectedly January 24, 2020. Loren was born on February 21, 1937 to Matthew and Mary (Kirscht) Dehmer. He married Arlene M. Martin on October 3, 1959. God blessed their marriage with 8 children. Loren enjoyed family time, cabin life, fishing, playing cards and listening to old-time polka music. He loved his grandkids and great-grandkids. He took pride in his farming and also worked many years as a mechanic. During his retirement years he enjoyed driving his gravel truck and driving the countryside. No matter where Loren went, he seemed to know someone; he had a kind heart and truly enjoyed socializing. He was a faithful member of the St. Michael Catholic Church. Survived by loving wife of 60 years: Arlene M. Dehmer; children: Julie (Steve) Sirr, Lynn (Peter) Berning, Mark (Angie, special friend) Dehmer, Joel (Nita) Dehmer, Scott Dehmer, Sandra Dehmer, Keith (Angela Martinez, significant other) Dehmer; 23 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sisters: Margie Robeck and Alberta (Pat) Fitzsimmons; many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents: Matthew and Mary Dehmer, son: Gary Dehmer, sisters: Arlene Lindenfelser, Irma Perrault, Alice Steffens, Delores Steffens, Florence Kasper, Brother-in-laws: LeRoy Lindenfelser, Jerome Perrault, Norman Steffens, Lloyd Steffens, Bernie Kasper and James Robeck. Mass of Christian Burial for Loren Dehmer was held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 28 at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Father Peter Richards was the Celebrant. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. A visitation was held at the St. Michael Catholic Church January 27 from 4-7 PM. Further visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
Loren R. Dehmer
