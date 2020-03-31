Lois Mae (Sandhoff) Mahler, 88 of Hanover, MN was born on July 7, 1931 in Wayzata, MN to Ted & Ruth (Hanson) Sandhoff and passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at The Legacy in St. Michael, MN. Lois grew up with her parents and her sister, Elaine, on a farm in Plymouth Township, Minnesota and graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1949. She met the love of her life, Donald Mahler and they were married at Parker’s Lake Methodist Church on October 24, 1952. This love story continued for 67 years. They built a home in Hanover and loved their community. Lois worked at Boise Cascade paper company for many years as a receptionist. She traded her heels for boots when she and Don bought a farm near Hanover and they worked side by side farming for many years. Lois was involved in her church, Hanover United Methodist after she was married until it’s closing and was currently a member of the Buffalo United Methodist Church. The community of Hanover was lucky to have her serve as an election judge for over 30 years. She was a member of the Red Hats Club, the “Lois Club” and the Sr. Citizens Club. She was a very accomplished knitter and loved to sew. She knit Barbie doll clothes, slippers, mittens, scarves and blankets and donated many items to the food shelf and her family and friends through the years. Her talents didn’t stop there, she was also a fantastic cook. Lois had a cookbook collection like no other. She read her cookbooks from cover to cover. She was always cutting recipes out of the paper or magazines to try. Her baked beans, potato salad and almond bars were her family favorites. In 1968 Lois and Don bought a cabin on Big Pine Lake where they entertained family and friends for over 40 years. She loved fishing, summer and winter. Some of her favorite hobbies were playing cards, working on puzzles, gardening, traveling, enjoying old-time country music and playing Bingo. Her great laugh and many extra special events and thoughtful gifts will never be forgotten by her nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Lois is survived by her sister, Elaine Olson, her nieces and nephews, Bryon Gustafson, Claire Saatela, Marion (Steve) Conwell, Craig (Janis) Wokson and Gail Wokson. Great nieces and nephews Jared, Erin, Aaron, Holly, Logan, David, Danny, Michelle, Jenna and Diana and her cousins. Further survived by close family friends and neighbors, The Kiphuth’s, Karl, Sue, Angela, Brooks, Sophia, Steven (Brianna), Sydney and Macie. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in January, parents, Ted & Ruth (Hanson) Sandhoff, brother in law, Robert Olson, brother in laws and sister in laws, Byron & Ruth Gustafson, Charles and Nadine Wokson, nephew Gary Wokson, great nephew Douglas Wokson and great great niece Bailey Kiefer. No funeral will be held at this time, possible memorial service at a later date, burial will be private. She will be laid to rest in the Hanover United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rest in Peace. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
