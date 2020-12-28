Lois Lavonne Parks

Age 86, of Osseo passed away on December 20, 2020. Lois married the love of her life on October 5, 1952. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Oliver “Bud” Parks; great granddaughter, Gabrielle; and brother, Duane Winge. Lois is survived by children, Lee (Tammy) Parks, Susan (Larry) Eckman, and Linda (Jeffrey) Greener; grandchildren, Dustin, Eric, and Jason Parks, Cassandra (Brandon) Taylor, Rhiannon (Andy) Greener, Alicia (Ryan) Bakken, and Alexandra (Nathan) Henke; great grandchildren, Temperance, Bradley, and Vivian; brother, Gary (Patricia) Winge; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Lois enjoyed nothing more than spending time visiting with family & friends, or spending time at the family farm. A private family service was held for Lois. Interment at Rush Creek Cemetery, Maple Grove, Minnesota. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.