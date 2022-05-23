Lisa Ann Mueller, age 57 of St. Michael, MN, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born September 13, 1964 in Monticello, the daughter of James and Mary (Tamm) Berning.
Lisa attended St. Michael-Albertville High School, graduating with the class of 1983. After graduating from St. Cloud State University, she began her career working with Wells Fargo from 1988 until 2000. Lisa was able to raise her boys at home for 15 years while supporting our Domino's Pizza businesses and later worked in the Insurance Services Industry for 2 1/2 years.
On August 30, 1991, Lisa Berning and Ronald Mueller were united in Holy Matrimony at St. Michael Catholic Church. They were blessed with two sons: Marcus and Alexander "Sasha".
Lisa was a lifelong, faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church and actively lead a prayer group at the Historic St. Michael Catholic Church and also helped with funeral lunches. She volunteered her time at the St. Michael Catholic School, Boy Scouts, and other organizations near to her heart.
She enjoyed gardening and traveling. Lisa's greatest passion in life was her family. She dearly loved and enjoyed her boys. In addition, Lisa loved planning family get-togethers with all her extended family.
Lisa had a generous spirit, always being there to help others at any time. She thoughtfully and personally got to know everyone she met, remembering even the smallest detail of that person's life.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Marcus and Teresa Berning, Roman and Adeline Tamm.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Ron Mueller; sons, Marcus Mueller and Alexander "Sasha" Mueller; parents, Jim and Mary Berning; siblings, Michael Berning, Dennis (Carrie) Berning, Charles (Jill) Berning, Susan (Jerry) Mealman, brother-in-law: Douglas Zins; nieces and nephews: Henry, William, Isabel, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Eric, Jacob, Olivia, Arianna; beloved dog, Gunner; and many other family and numerous friends.
A special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital, Monticello Hospital, Courage Center in Golden Valley, QLI in Nebraska, and Whispering Pines in Elk River for all their loving care and support of Lisa and our family over the past few years.
Visitation was held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:30 PM and prayer service and time of sharing at 7:00 PM, at St. Michael Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
