Linda Carol (Zahler) Schumm, age 73 of St. Michael, passed away October 21, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1947 in Monticello, MN to Archie Zahler and Marjorie (Dalbec) Barthel. She grew up in St. Michael, MN and graduated from high school there with the class of 1965. On January 14, 1967 she was joined in Marriage to Gordon R. Schumm at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Corcoran. Together they raised four sons. Linda took great pride in caring for her family. She made her husband and sons her priority and her world revolved around making sure all of their needs were met. Her heart was generous and nurturing, and her bubbly personality allowed her to make friends with just about anyone. Linda was kind, loving, and enjoyed good conversations with people. She worked for several years at the King’s House in Buffalo helping in the kitchens and cleaning. Besides making her family her priority, she also made sure her faith in God was just as important. A devout Catholic, she’d attend Mass regularly, often multiple times a week. She’d often pray the Rosary, and went to Adoration frequently. Linda was extremely thankful for God’s guidance and gifts, and often shared her beliefs and strong faith with friends and family. Linda was also passionate about making mental illness and depression more aware to the public. She’d share her personal stories to those who would seek her guidance, and she had written a number of articles and given presentations about the importance of receiving help and not be afraid to talk about mental illness. She deeply cared for those who needed strength to overcome issues, and would keep people in her prayers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; father, Archie Zahler; mother, Marjorie Barthel; step-father, Roman Barthel; and grandson, Quinn. Linda is survived by her sons, Mike, Scott, Brian (Christine), and Pat Schumm; granddaughter, Brianna; siblings, Dan (Ruth) Zahler, Barb (Ronnie) Weber, and Bonnie (Adam) Hines; sister-in-law, Marlene Barthel; brother-in-law, Merle (Sharon) Schumm; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation was held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael-Albertville. Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 9 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. Interment followed at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael-Albertville. Online condolences for the family may be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
