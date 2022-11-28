Leroy Fredrick Stern, 87, of Dayton, MN, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022.
Leroy is preceded in death by his father and mother, August and Hulda Stern; son, Mark Stern; daughter-in-law, Della Stern; grandson, Jeffrey Stern.
Leroy was a hard-working, devoted husband and family man to his wife of 63 years, Selma "Sally," and their five children. Born on February 22, 1935, Leroy was a lifelong resident of Dayton where he lived with Sally on their farm until his passing. Leroy had a strong work ethic. He served two years in the Army, worked as a butcher at Osseo Meats for 25 years, and was employed by the Osseo School District for 19 years. Although he had a quiet presence about him, Leroy enjoyed spending time talking and laughing with his family and friends, always welcoming anyone who stopped by the farm to visit. Although he had a stoic exterior, Leroy was an "old softy" on the inside, showing his affection by playfully teasing those he loved.
Leroy is survived by his loving wife Sally; four sons Jeff, Rick, Aaron (Jessica), Andy (Bethany), and daughter Pauline (Joe); six grandsons and six great-grandchildren.
