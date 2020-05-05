Age 92 passed away on April 29, 2020 in Rogers, MN. Leo was born October 1, 1927 and proudly lived his entire life in Rogers. Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Marion (Bourgeois); parents Lawrence & Virginia (Gagne) Scharber; sister Bernice (Scharber) Potvin; along with several brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Survived by children, Ronald; Gary (Mary); Laurie Vetsch (Gordon); Gina Corrow (Curt); Larry (Stacie); Annette LaVallee (Dan); Leonard; Leon (Jessica); 25 grandchildren and 25 greatgrandchildren with one on the way in August, along with several brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Leo was honored to serve his country during WWII. He supported the Catholic church, his community as a firefighter and Rogers Grocery business owner. Looking at photos from recent and past was a fond passion, he could tell you a story and the history behind each one. His antique model car collection was another love of his, knowing each of them by year, make and model. Leo’s greatest love was enjoying time with family and friends, especially if there was a card game involved. Due to our world circumstances at this time, an intimate burial service was held exclusively with immediate family on May 2, 2020 at the St. Martin’s Cemetery in Rogers, MN. Memorials preferred to: MQP St. Martin’s Catholic Church Campus in Rogers, MN. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000
