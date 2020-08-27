LeeAnn Rene Challeen, age 71 of Cambridge, formerly of Osseo, passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her father Jack Karstens and son Joshua Challeen. Survived by her mother Shirley Karstens, son Jason (Cheryl) Challeen of Jamestowon, ND. Grandmother of: Gracelin, Hunter, Cora and Sarah Challeen. Also survived by her sister Teri Jo (Gary) Jensen, daughter-in-law Christine Challeen, uncle Frank (Ardy) Rennaker Jr. and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 304 South Main St., Cambridge, MN. Interment at Cambridge, Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Service, 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
LeeAnn Rene' Challeen
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Daughter
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.