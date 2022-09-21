Lawrence "Larry" Ambrose Schulte, age 90, of St. Michael passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on July 4, 1932 in Golden Valley, the son of Henry and Petronilla (Vetsch) Schulte. Larry honorably served his Country in The United States Army. On June 27, 1959, Lawrence A. Schulte and Roseanna Kasper were joined in holy marriage at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. God blessed their marriage with six children. Larry established Schulte's Greenhouse & Nursery in St. Michael in 1963. The family business will soon celebrate its 60th year anniversary. He was a faithful member of The St. Michael Catholic Church.
Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Roseanna; children, Patty (Curt) Fischer, David (Deb) Schulte, Doug (Pat) Schulte, Danny Schulte, Jeanne (Scott) Zachman and Leanne (Larry) Guenther; grandchildren, Jesse (Kaylan) Zachman, Nichole (Jeff) Hauser, Matthew Fischer and Mitchell Zachman; great grandchildren, Warren and Maddox; a sister, Imelda Schulte; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and siblings Sister Benedice, OSB, Corintha, Kenneth, Bernice, Barbara, Emmett, Richard and Allan.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 26th, 2022 St. Michael Catholic Church. Visitation AT THE CHURCH Monday, September 26th 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass.
