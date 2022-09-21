Lawrence "Larry" Ambrose Schulte, age 90, of St. Michael passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on July 4, 1932 in Golden Valley, the son of Henry and Petronilla (Vetsch) Schulte. Larry honorably served his Country in The United States Army. On June 27, 1959, Lawrence A. Schulte and Roseanna Kasper were joined in holy marriage at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. God blessed their marriage with six children. Larry established Schulte's Greenhouse & Nursery in St. Michael in 1963. The family business will soon celebrate its 60th year anniversary. He was a faithful member of The St. Michael Catholic Church.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.