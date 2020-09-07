Lawrence Howard Rufledt, Sr. (known as Larry), of Hanover, MN passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 73, after valiantly fighting complications from Covid-19. Larry was born November 29, 1946 in Chippewa Falls, WI. Larry grew up north of Chippewa Falls and graduated from the University of River Falls with a double major in Economics and Political Science. He proudly served in the Air Force during Vietnam, at a remote-duty radar station at King Salmon Air Force Site. For more than 40 years, Larry worked extensively in, and on behalf of, the pest control industry. He founded Westside Pest Solutions in 2006 along with his son, Larry Jr. who continues to proudly operate the company. In 2018 he served as President of the Minnesota Pest Management Association (MPMA) and was known for his deep industry knowledge and insight. Larry took a deep interest in his customers, many of whom became lifelong friends and acquaintances. Larry truly enjoyed working and helping people with their problems, often answering customer calls at all hours of the day. He enjoyed his family, fishing, reading, agate hunting, visiting his mother on their family farm, grilling, and was an avid Bingo player – once winning nearly $1,000 on a Coverall jackpot – and always having fun even if losing. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Howard. Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janette; son Larry Jr. (Jenny Silgen); Mother, Juanita Rufledt, younger brothers Daniel (Barb), David (Nancy) and Roger; Sister Marlene (Tim) Olson, and other family and friends. Larry will be greatly missed and remembered for his friendship, generosity, big heart, and wry humor. He made everyone around him feel important and appreciated. He was there for you, no matter what. Private family service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials in Larry’s name are preferred to the MN Department of Natural Resources (DNR) via their Future Forest Fund. Serving the family is: The Peterson Chapel St. Michael/Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
