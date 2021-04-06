LaVergne "Frenchie" M. (Dahlheimer) Raskob

LaVergne M. “Frenchie” Raskob (Dahlheimer) 95 passed away peacefully on March 14, 2021 from sepsis. She was born on October 6, 1925 to Bernard and Harriet (Guimont) Dahlheimer in Osseo, MN. After graduating from St. Margaret’s Academy she married her Marine - Lester. B. Raskob on September 3, 1947. They settled on the north shore of Parker’s Lake in Plymouth where they started the business “Lester. B. Raskob Construction”. They built many homes for families in Plymouth, Wayzata, and Medina during the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. After Les retired, son,David has continued the building trade as “D.B. Raskob Construction” with assistance from brother Richard. LaVergne, besides helping to run the business, kept busy raising the family’s six kids with a kind but firm hand teaching them faith, thriftiness, the value of hard work and a curiosity about life and learning. Les and LaVergne had many friends and she genuinely loved to know everyone’s name and story. She had a sharp intellect and keen memory right up to the end. They lived in Plymouth for 66 years until they moved to St, Therese at Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park 8 years ago where they were given tender loving care. LaVergne is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lester, son-in-law John Anderson, brother, Leeroy Dahlheimer and brothers - and sisters- in-laws -Cliff and Marcy Raskob, Leona and Gene Koelfgan, Joe and Pat Raskob, Bob and Geri Raskob, Don and Angela,Raskob and Bill Deziel along with many other friends and relatives. She is survived by children: Renee Anderson, Lorilee Sandmann (Bob Galen), LaDonna Kartak (Mike), Richard (special friend Brenda Miller), David (Angie) and Jim (Patty). Along with 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grand children. she is also survived by sister-in -law Irene Dahlheimer, Mary Ann Deziel and Arlene and Roger Morrisette, former son-in-law Doug Sandmann and many dear nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. A beautiful Mass of Christian burial was held on March 17, 2021 at Holy Name Catholic Church followed by a delicious meal at the Medina Entertainment Center. A big thank you to all who attended and sent flowers, gifts and cards. As she would always say, “Good-bye for now!”
