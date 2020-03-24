Larry Gordon Jobes, age 73 of Rogers, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born February 14, 1947 in Robbinsdale, the son of Gordon and Erma (Klatt) Jobes. Larry graduated from Buffalo High School in 1965 where he excelled at football and track. He proudly served in the United States Army for 2 years. He began his semi driving career with Red Owl and then SuperValu until his retirement. After retirement, Larry worked part-time at Manheim Auto Auctions. Larry was a faithful member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Maple Grove where he served on the trustee board, was an usher, and part of the safety committee. Larry enjoyed collecting trucks, playing cards, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a very friendly and easy-going man who was well liked by everyone. He will be deeply missed by all. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Erma Jobes; and brother, David Jobes. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Carol Jobes; son, Jonathan Jobes; daughter, Jenny (Jeff) Holovnia; grandchildren, Dalton, Weston, Adelyn, Braxton; brother, Dennis Jobes; sister, Nancy (Jeff) Francis; sisters-in-law, Marian Tillman, Darlean Goskey; brother-in-law, Harold (Cathy) Schmidt; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. A private family service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. A public celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
