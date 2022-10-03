Larry Arden McGee, age 67, from Maple Grove passed away on September 30, 2022.
Larry is survived by his children, Daniel (Heidi), Jeffrey (Angela), Toy (Robert) Hess and Shanny (Steven) Snyder; his eight grandchildren, Evelyn, Kaitlyn, Finnegan, Otis, Xavier, Jacob, Ethan, and Hannah; his mother, Ginger Reece (Rife); his siblings, Christopher (Jennifer) Reece, Adam (Kimberly) Reece, Pamela (Randy) Boviard, Heather (Tim) Matthews and several nieces and nephews.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife Toy Rene McGee (Smith); his father Billy McGee; and his brothers Todd and Michael.
Services will be held on Monday, October 10 at 10:30am with visitation starting at 9:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Remembrances can be sent to: Dan McGee, 600 1st Ave NW, Osseo, MN 55369.
