LaDora Illene Docherty

LaDora Docherty, 91, of Watertown, MN passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 8, 2021. LaDora is survived by her daughters, Cheryl May and Dana (Wallace) Greebon; daughter-in-law Nancy Weatherford; grandchildren Tami (Kim) Kuntz, Roni (Jimmy) Campos, Travis DeWeese, Laura (Keir) Johnson, Christi Driver, Tracy (Michael) Knapik, John “Brady” (Amy) May, Robert Jr. (Brandi) Weatherford, and Trent (Leslie) Greebon; 18 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and great friends. LaDora was preceded in death by her loving husband William “Bill” Docherty and her son Robert “Bobby” Weatherford. LaDora worked as a florist and with an auction company. After retirement, LaDora moved to Watertown where she could be closer to family. She enjoyed being a part of the Red Hat Club and the Watertown Fine Arts Council. She loved life and filled her days with things she loved; cooking, traveling, reading, shopping, gardening, socializing and collecting antiques, especially antique dolls. A private family memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, MN on Saturday, January 16. There will be an option for online attendance through Trin.org for extended family and friends.
