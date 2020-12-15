On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Kyra Marie Winslow of Albertville, MN, loving daughter, sister, and friend, was called back to GOD at the age of 20. Kyra was born on October 8, 2000 in Minneapolis, MN to Desiree and Russell Winslow. After graduating from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 2019, Kyra attended the University of St. Thomas, where she was a sophomore. Kyra was not only a great listener, but also gave great advice to her family and friends. Kyra had the warmest, kindest heart. She will be so deeply missed by all. Along with her contagious laugh, Kyra was known for her bright smile that lit up the room. Kyra was an avid dog lover, music enthusiast, and had a strong love for all things 70’s. Kyra gained her heavenly wings with her best friend, Molly, and is preceded in death by Great Grandma Bessie, and both Grandfathers, Clifford Johnson and Russell Winslow. Kyra is survived by her Father, Russell, Mother, Desiree, two Siblings, Darian and Tanner, Grandmothers, Ruth Muller and Sarah Johnson, Grandfather Leo Muller, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. A Visitation was held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 between 2-8 pm at The Peterson Chapel (300 Main Street, St. Michael, MN 55376 (763-497-5362). A Memorial Service and Passage to GOD was held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Michael Catholic Church (11300 Frankfort Pkwy NE, St. Michael, MN 55376. #PledgeKyra
