Please join us as we remember our daughter, Kristen Joy Hemming, 11-29-1985 to 11-28-2020 at Millennium Gardens, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth, MN. It was our favorite place to wander. Come when you can, between 3 and 4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 15 and share the beauty of the gardens with us. Lee, Rob and Ryan No cards or gifts please.
