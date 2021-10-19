Kinsley Parnell Thompson, age 77 of St. Michael, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was born November 18, 1943, the son of William and Agnes (Anfinson) Thompson.
Kinsley grew up on the family farm in Atwater and graduated from Atwater high school with the class of 1961. Kinsley furthered his education at St. Cloud State College obtaining his BS Degree; and University of Northern Iowa obtaining his MS Degree. He also attended Auctioneering School in Mankato.
Kinsley was a very dedicated teacher, becoming a favorite role-model amongst his students. He began teaching in Silver Lake MN, then taught in Germany for four years, where he began his love of all things German! After which, he taught in Canada for a year, before coming back to Minnesota to teach at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School until his retirement in 1999. After retirement, Kinsley continued to be a substitute teacher for 10 years. In 1993, Kinsley was awarded the Central Minnesota Leadership in Educational Excellence Award.
Kinsley's spare time from teaching was spent as a Colonel Auctioneer with Thompson Auctioneering, a job he greatly enjoyed. Kinsley also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and visiting with friends.
Kinsley was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hanover. He was involved in their choir, where he met his wife, Karan. On May 1, 1982, Kinsley and Karan Thompson were united in marriage at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Kinsley was also a board member of the St. Michael Senior Center, Hanover Area Food Shelf, and with Camp Onomia.
An extremely giving and caring man greatly defines who Kinsley was to family, friends, and even strangers! He always went that extra step to thank, say a kind word, and help others. He had a way of comforting others with his kind demeanor and sense of humor. He always had a good joke to tell.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Agnes Thompson; infant brother, Oscar; and brothers, Ardell and Wesley.
Kinsley is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Karan Thompson; children, Mark Thompson (Victoria), Sara Thompson Vazquez (Richard); grandchildren, Elsa Fouquette, Garrett Vazquez; brother, Terry Thompson (Audrey); sister-in-law, Sylvia Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, other family and numerous friends.
Visitation was held Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Funeral service was held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hanover. Burial to follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.
