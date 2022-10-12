Kerry James Barthel

Kerry James Barthel, age 54, of St. Michael passed away on October 10, 2022 in his home.

Kerry was born on April 5, 1968, the son of Duane and Kathleen Barthel. He was born and raised in St. Michael, attending the St. Michael Catholic School and Church, a lifelong parishioner, and graduated from St. Michael-Albertville in 1986. Kerry joined Kathy Jo in holy matrimony on September 23, 1989 and God blessed them with two daughters, Kasandra and Krista. Kerry had so much to be proud of and he made sure to tell everyone just how blessed he was in each of his conversations.

