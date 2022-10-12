Kerry James Barthel, age 54, of St. Michael passed away on October 10, 2022 in his home.
Kerry was born on April 5, 1968, the son of Duane and Kathleen Barthel. He was born and raised in St. Michael, attending the St. Michael Catholic School and Church, a lifelong parishioner, and graduated from St. Michael-Albertville in 1986. Kerry joined Kathy Jo in holy matrimony on September 23, 1989 and God blessed them with two daughters, Kasandra and Krista. Kerry had so much to be proud of and he made sure to tell everyone just how blessed he was in each of his conversations.
As a business owner, he worked hard all the time, but he never made his work his life and his life was never his work. Everyone knew he was a great painter, but we don't remember him as just that, because the impact he made on the community was far greater than just a bucket of paint. Kerry was generous, he was hilarious, he was joyful and he was stubborn. And those are the qualities of a good businessman, but even better qualities in a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Kerry had a nickname for all of those around him. If he had your number, he made sure to use it. Kerry and Kathy loved to vacation, go out to dinner, play cards with friends, pray together in the wine room and love on their seven grandkids. Kerry was pro-life and pro-family, sharing in his desire for large families to grow within this community. His love for all of those in his life was truly unbelievable because it stretched so far, farther then we all know.
Kerry's faith was so strong, especially in recent years, the growth was loud and he was so honest with those around him about the truth of our Catholic faith. He shared how important the rosary was as he learned to love it more and more each day while praying with his wife and alone. Within his spiritual growth, he made sure to let his family know that he wasn't scared to die and that this temporary home is just that, temporary.
Kerry enjoyed beer (a lot), golf, playing and watching football, plowing his driveway, having deep conversations, and spending time with his family. Every Sunday, Kerry would grill for the family to enjoy together, and in those moments "solve all the world's problems."
He is preceded in death by his mother-in- law, Elizabeth (Pouliot) Daleiden.
Kerry is survived by his wife, Kathy Jo; children, Kasandra (Jacob) Vorderbruggen and Krista (Anthony) Praught; grandchildren, Vivian Praught, Alice Praught, Charlotte Praught, Elsie Vorderbruggen, Luetta Vorderbruggen, Ruger Vorderbruggen and Gerard Vorderbruggen; parents, Duane and Kathleen Barthel; siblings, Jeanne (Wesley) Holland, Keith (Sue) Barthel, Lori (Scott) Ende, Timothy (Debbie) Barthel, Theresa (Jim) Eicher, and Anne (Roger) Tiernan; his in-laws; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Kerry Barthel held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Principal Celebrant is Father Brian Park and Concelebrants are Father Peter Richards, Father Connor McGinnis, Father Joseph Zabinski and Father Nathaniel Meyers and Deacon Steven Dupay.
Interment following at The St. Michael Cemetery in St. Michael. Visitation held on Thursday, October 13th from 3-7 P.M. at the church. Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M.
Honorary Pallbearers are all Kerry's nieces and nephews.
Casket Bearers are Mitch Zachman, Ian Barthel, Brent Holland, Bryan Holland, Nicholas Eicher and Sam Eicher.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Cornerstone Women's Center, 204 Central Ave. E, St. Michael, MN 55376, which Kerry was set to paint in the coming weeks.
Kerry's family will be donating money to the painting of the church apse, which Kerry was planning to paint this winter, in lieu of sending acknowledgement cards. It is greatly appreciated and truly a blessing to give back, as this is what Kerry would have done.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
