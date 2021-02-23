Kathleen Mary Stoick, age 78 of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was born September 30, 1942 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Ronald and Mary Eleanor (Leser) Warren. On May 30, 1964, Kathy Warren and Roger Stoick were united in Holy Matrimony at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Wayzata. They were blessed with two daughters, Kelly and Shannon. Kathy was a faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church for many years. She was also an active member of the St. Michael Legion Auxiliary and 40/8 Voyageur 1281. She enjoyed playing games with her grandkids, bingo, and spending time with her family and friends. She was very artistic and a great painter. She was strong-willed and never backed down on a challenge. She will be dearly missed by all. She is preceded in death by her step-granddaughter, Kinzie Clausen; parents, Ronald and Eleanor Warren; and sisters, Judy (Jim) Zeglin, Lynn Sauer. Kathy is survived by her husband, Roger Stoick; daughters, Kelly (Dennis) Kilian and children Karley and Kyle Kilian, Shannon (Bob) Clausen and children Isabella Peterson, Connor Peterson and Brady Clausen; twin sister, Arlene (Jim) Werner; brother, Ronald “Bud” (Jan) Warren; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Nassau, MN at a later date. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
