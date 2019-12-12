Karen “Katy” Ann (DeFoe) Hegg, age 69 of Corcoran, journeyed into the Spirit World on November 29, 2019. She was born in Knife Falls Township to Francis and Virginia (Northrup) DeFoe. Katy grew up in Duluth and finished high school in Walker, MN. Following her graduation, she briefly attended the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, focusing on photography. In 1974, she met her future husband, Don Hegg, and the two were joined in marriage in 1983. They made their home in Corcoran since 1982. Katy and Don enjoyed travelling all over the country together, and many of their trips were spent on the warm, sunny beaches of Hawaii and Jamaica. Katy held positions in various fields of work: Federal Reserve Bank for 10 years, MLT Vacations, First National Bank of Minneapolis, flight attendant for Champion Air, and was an usher at Target Center for 25 years. She was also a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Katy loved to shop, try her luck at the casino, and take a lot of pictures on her trips. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Charles, Glen, Francis, Laura, Brenda, Sharon, and Richard; and brother-in-law, Dennis Hegg. Katy is survived by her husband, Don; son, Justin (Sharla) DeFoe; sisters-in-law, Julie (Tim) Moore and Ann Hegg; brothers-in-law, Roger (Bonnie Lee) Hegg, Bill (Sue) Hegg, and Mark (Paula) Hegg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation took place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 4:30-8:30 PM at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael. Funeral Service for Katy was Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael. www.thepetersonchapel.com
Karen "Katy" Ann (DeFoe) Hegg
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Hegg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.