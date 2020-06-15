Karen Ann Illies, age 80, of St. Michael died Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Benedict’s in Monticello. She was born in Buffalo on April 11, 1940 the daughter of Norbert and Anita (Walesch) Goeb. On June 2, 1962, Karen A. Goeb and Eugene F. Illies were joined in Holy Marriage at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. God blessed their marriage with four children. Karen was a faithful, lifetime member of The St. Michael Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading and sewing. Survived by her loving children: Linda M. (Howard) Schultz, Deborah A. (Tom) Buhl, Michael J. (Karen) Illies and Sandra J. (Scott) Timmerman; 4 grandchildren: Samantha Buhl, Carsten Timmerman, Jacob Illies and Jason Illies; siblings: Peter Goeb, Fran Kehn, Ellen Bethke and Anne Goeb; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Eugene Illies on January 2, 2018, her parents, a brother Michael Goeb and by a sister Gwen Jansen. A Private Family graveside was held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Father Peter Richards officiated. A visitation was held on Friday, June 12th from 10 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael -Albertville Funeral Home. Honorary Casket Bearers: Samantha Buhl, Jacob Illies and Jason Illies. Casket Bearers were Howard Schultz, Tom Buhl, Scott Timmerman, Carsten Timmerman, Joe Bethke and Nick Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association or to The Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences: www.thepetersonchapel.com The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
