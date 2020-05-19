Karen A. (Meints) Mallery

May 11, 1949 - May 12, 2020 Age 71, of Champlin, passed away on May 12, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Allen, daughters Cathy (Steve) Moen, Pamela Fussy, and Denise (Mike) Mallery-Reid; brother Larry (Carolynn) Meints; sister Deanna (Mark) Goldstein; five grandchildren, one great grandchild, nine nieces and nephews, and many more family and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials to the American Cancer Society are preferred. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com

