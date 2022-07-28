It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kaprina Ann Watters. She was a bright light in this world and will be deeply missed. She touched the lives of so many with her positive spirit, inspirational strength, endless generosity and boundless laughter.
Kaprina Ann Watters, born on January 29th, 1966, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022 at her home in Albertville, MN with family by her side. In memory of this beautifully radiant soul, we ask that you carry on her tradition of knowing and giving. Take time to truly know and love people around you. Give meaningful gifts, for no reason other than to make someone smile. Giggle unpredictably at the silliest things. And be in love with the precious days you’ve been given.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Tom Watters; children, Logan (Anastasiia) Watters, Breane (Shafi) Shahriar; grandchildren, Meenah and Liam; mother, Lucy Waltz; siblings, Buffie White, Keith (Sarah) Waltz. Extended family members; Florene (Jim) LaFrance, Darold (Susan) Watters, Gloria (DuWayne) Lamere, Larry VanderHeiden; and her numerous other family and friends that she so treasured. Kaprina was preceded in death by her father, David John Waltz.
At her request, a private Celebration of Life was held on July 22, 2022 in her honor.
