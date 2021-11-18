Julie Ann Dehmer, age 73 of St. Michael, MN passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021.
She was born December 28, 1947 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Richard "Bud" and Mary (Nelles) Setzler. She was raised in Osseo, MN and attended St. Michael Catholic High School in St. Michael, where she graduated in 1965. Julie began nursing school when she was 17 years old in Minneapolis and became a Registered Nurse in 1967.
Julie married her high school sweetheart, John Dehmer, in 1968. They made their home in St. Michael and set about creating a family and circle of friends about which Julie had always dreamed.
Julie worked in many different places and for many different people but always as a Registered Nurse and a faithful servant of others. When the law of the land was changed to allow abortion in 1973, Julie took up the pro-life cause and always fought for people to recognize the inherent value and dignity of each human life, no matter the state of disability or stage of development. Julie was a faith-filled believer and promulgated the devotion to the Seven Sorrows of Mary. Julie had an uncanny ability to know when someone was suffering and would act to alleviate it, no matter how burdensome for her. Even though she never wanted attention on herself, she was such a bright light in the world, that everyone who met and knew her could never forget her! She made everyday walks in the neighborhood marvelous adventures of exploration. She could take a mundane tale told to her and make it sound like an epic experience in her version of the re-telling. Julie never cared about possessions or riches, and generously gave even if it was all she had. She focused particularly on making each of her beloved grandchildren feel special and loved. They were some of her best friends. Her family to her was worth more than gold and each friend she made in life was like a precious jewel.
Preceded in death by her parents, Richard "Bud" and Mary Setzler; son, Nicholas Dehmer; and granddaughter, Laurencia Witschen.
Survived by her husband, John Dehmer; children, Laura (Butch) Nielsen, Katrina (Matt) Witschen, daughter-in-law, Katie Dehmer, Peter (Janel) Dehmer, Rudy (Marissa Powers) Dehmer, Anna (Matt) Mrdutt; 39 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild; brothers and sisters, Janet (Leon) Breun, Arnold (Kathy) Setzler, Steven (Carolyn) Setzler, and Barbara Setzler; dear brothers and sisters in-law, Francis (Jan) Dehmer, Mary (Al) Gindele, Thomas (Judy) Dehmer, Jerry (Cecelia) Dehmer, and Sr. "Bonnie" Joanne Dehmer.
Visitation was held Monday, November 22, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, with a prayer service and time of sharing at 7:15 PM, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Father Joseph Zabinski, Father Andrew Stueve, and Deacon Steven Dupay as Concelebrants. Burial followed at St. Michael Cemetery. Serving the family is:
