Juleen Mary Lenz (Beaudry)

Juleen passed away at her home on March 13, 2023, following a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer.
Juleen was born to Cyril and Dolores Beaudry of Albertville, MN on April 2, 1950. Growing up with her three siblings, Barb (Cavanaugh), Rose (Vos), and Howard, she was formed by her parents' example of faith, as well as the Catholic education she received at St. Albert's Elementary, Good Counsel Academy, and St. Michael's Catholic High School.
Juleen met the love of her life, Ken, in 1967 and they were married June 5, 1971. In their beautiful example of a faithful marriage of 52 years, they joyfully welcomed four sons, Jason, Jon, Mark, and Matthew, four daughters-in-law, Jen, Sarah, Sarah, and Rena, and seven grandchildren, Hunter, Peyton, Dianna, Maggie, Eddie, Eleanor, and Henry.
"Hurry up and have fun!" she would say—and she did. Juleen thoroughly enjoyed life with family and friends and was always behind the camera. She leaves behind piles of vibrant photo albums, and each grandchild with a stack of Shutterfly books to remember their good times together. Most importantly, she leaves behind her witness of unwavering faith in Christ, whom she clung to during the grief of Mark's death and the trials of her own illness.
She will be welcomed into heaven by her goddaughter Megan Rose, her son Mark, and her parents Cyril and Dolores.
Her humor, kindness, and strength touched the hearts of many and she will forever be loved and missed.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, March 22 at the Church of St. Mary of the Lake, Plymouth. Interment St. Michael Catholic Church Columbarium, St. Michael, MN. Arrangements with Gearty-Delmore Plymouth Chapel (www.gearty-delmore.com).
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.