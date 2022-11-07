Joyce Carol Daniel of Osseo passed peacefully into Glory on November 1, 2022; eight days short of her 83rd birthday.
Joyce was born to Tom and Stella Kaphers on November 9, 1939. Joyce met and married Thomas Anthony Daniel on February 18, 1961. Joyce was a loving wife and nurturing mother of three children, Michael, Matthew and Mary.
Joyce had a strong faith in Jesus, a gentle spirit and loved her family and friends. Joyce enjoyed reading, studying the Bible and spending time at their lake home in Outing, MN.
Joyce is preceded in death by her sons Michael and Matthew and her parents.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 61 years Tom of Osseo, her daughter Mary (Dave) Fedor of Breezy Point, brother Jerald Kaphers of Mankato, and granddaughter Hannah Daniel.
A family memorial service will take place at Rush Creek Cemetery in Maple Grove.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.