Joseph Paul Chrobak, age 64, of Albertville, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
He was born on March 16, 1958 in LaPorte, IN, the son of Stanley C. and Margarete (Friedrich) Chrobak.
On November 7, 1987, Joseph P. Chrobak and Sandra L. Stewart were joined in holy marriage in St. Paul, MN. God blessed their marriage with two daughters Janell and Jamie.
Joe was employed as a Senior Controls Engineer for Northstar Imaging in Rogers, MN.
He was passionate about cooking and a master of the grill. Other interests were fishing, travel and nature.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sandie; two daughters, Janell M. Chrobak and Jamie S. (Derrick) Loiselle; a granddaughter, Lilly Mae Loiselle; a brother, Steve (Terri) Chrobak; sister, Ann Schreeg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Margarete Chrobak.
A visitation for Joe will be held on Friday, February 17th from 2-4 P.M. followed by a memorial service from 4:00-4:30 P.M. at Peterson Chapel, 300 North Main Street, St. Michael, MN. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
