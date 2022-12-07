Joseph Mark Andres of Corcoran passed away unexpectedly Dec. 3, 2022 at age 67.
Joe was born on May 6, 1955 in Minneapolis to Ben and Winnie, but home for Joe was and always will be Corcoran. Joe grew up with five brothers and one sister working on the family farm. Graduated in 1973 from Buffalo High School where he played football. He built his house in Corcoran on the family farm property in 1979, where he raised his two children, Katie and Brian.
He started working at the Corcoran Locker with his dad in 1972 and eventually became the owner. He has been a member of the Corcoran Lions since 1980.
The happiest part of his life was when he became "Papa Joe." His grandchildren, Wyatt and Nora, made his life complete. Joe loved to go deer hunting and was waiting for the day he could take Wyatt to hunt with him and his buddies.
Joe was the glue for so many special occasions, activities, festivals and events within the community including the Corcoran Lions, Hamel Lions, Corcoran Jaycees, St. Thomas Church and the Hamel Rodeo along with many others. Joe made Corcoran a better place. He had a big heart and there is a hole in our community that will not heal soon. His footprint will forever be on the hearts of his children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Winnie; brothers, Bill, Bob, and John.
Survived by his children, Katie (Dan) Goemann and Brian; grandchildren, Wyatt and Nora Goemann; brothers and sister, Phillip (Shari), Mary (John) Mattson, Charles; nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial held Dec. 10 at the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle in Corcoran. Interment St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery.
