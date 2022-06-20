Joseph Keith Martin, 56, of Champlin, MN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Mercy Hospital of a heart attack.
Joe was born in Ann Arbor, MI on September 15, 1965 to Frank Joseph "Joe" and Linda Socha Martin. He graduated from Cheboygan High School in Cheboygan, MI in 1983. He attended Ferris State University in Big Rapids, MI and graduated with a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1988. He then attended Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, ND where he earned a one-year Bible certificate and met the love of his life, Peggy Teubner Martin.
Joe and Peggy were married in Cando, ND on Friday, June 5, 1992 and established their first home on Summit Ave in St Paul, MN. In his 34 year career as a pharmacist, Joe worked for Indian River Pharmacy, Pharmacy Corporation of America, Airport Pharmacy in South Minneapolis, Danielson Pharmacy in downtown Minneapolis, Dayton's department store pharmacy, Walmart, Snyder Drug, Fairview Pharmacy Services, Walgreens and Allina Health Care.
Joe was a diehard University of Michigan football fan. He loved to golf and to ride his bike. He also loved to spend time on any lake and to spend time watching sports, especially when his children were playing. He particularly enjoyed hosting Alpha courses at his church, Emmanuel Christian Center. He was a board member there for 7.5 years and chaired a major building campaign. He was a credentialed minister with the MN District of the Assemblies of God as well.
Joe was a devoted husband and loving father to their four children. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Frank Joseph Martin. Joe is survived by his wife of 29 years and 364 days, Peggy Martin; his children, Jack (Payge) Martin (24) of Coon Rapids, MN; Sam Martin (22) of Coon Rapids, MN; Katie Martin (19) and Sarah Martin (17) of Champlin, MN; his mother Linda Martin of Cheboygan, MI; his brother Paul Martin of Geneva, IL; his sister, Paige (Jason) Perry of Lewiston, MI and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 at 10 am at Emmanuel Christian Center, 7777 University Ave NE, Spring Lake Park MN 55432. Memorials may be directed online to AlphaUSA.org/give or Alpha Twin Cities, 7062 Merrimac Lane N, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Arrangements by Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel, 763-416-0016.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.