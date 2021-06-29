Joseph Cyril Scherber, age 81 of Rogers, MN passed away June 22, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife, children, and sister. He was born on August 29, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Charles and Eleanor (Courteau) Scherber. Joe attended St. Michael Catholic High School and graduated with the class of 1957. He enlisted to serve with the Army National Guard. He was joined in Marriage to Diane C. Kasper in 1959 at the Church of St. Michael, in St. Michael, MN. Together they purchased Joe’s father’s farm in Rogers in 1965 and started their careers as dairy and crop farmers. Joe held various jobs, in addition to farming, at Federal Cartridge, Hoffman Engineering, and Scherer Brothers Lumber Company. In his retirement, Joe was a truck and delivery driver for Hamel Maple Syrup Company and Designing Nature Landscaping Company. Joe perfected the “Minnesota Goodbye”; he never ran out of stories and jokes to tell, and could carry a conversation with just about anyone. He thoroughly enjoyed socializing with people, and always made them feel like long time friends, even if they had just met. His genuine, welcoming, and kind demeanor easily allowed him to make many lasting friendships that he cherished throughout the years. He was active in the community and served on the Hassan Township Board, was a member of the American Dairy Association, Rogers Lions Club, Foxtailers Snowmobile Club, Wright County Co-op, and was a devoted member of St. Walburga Catholic Church. In his spare time, he liked to go boating and relaxing at the family cabin, attend auctions, and never would turn down a trip to the Dairy Queen for a special treat. In his 81 years, Joe was most thankful and proud of his family. His wife and children were his joy, and when his grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, his heart was full. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandpa and will be missed by so many in the community. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diane; children, Sandy (Steve) Jordan, Teresa (Erick) Heinz, Paul (Maren) Scherber, Patricia (Jeff) Leuer, Amy (Grigor Hadden) Scherber, Jodi (John) Stecker, and Holly (Pete) Jendro; 31 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolynn (Allen) Masson and Letha (Michael) Hinman; son-in-law, Steve (Jackie) Leuer; brother-in-law, Harold Trombley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Joe is preceded in death by his daughter, Gwen Leuer; grandchildren, Lucas and John; sisters, Charlene (Leonard) Gratz and Jeanne Trombley; and nephew, Chuck Gratz. Visitation was held Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM with prayer service at 7:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mary, Queen of Peace - St. Walburga Campus in Fletcher, MN. Interment to follow at St. Walburga Cemetery in Fletcher. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
