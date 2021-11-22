John Roman Dehmer, age 74 of St. Michael, MN passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
He was born on May 1, 1947 in Minneapolis to Rudolph Dehmer and Laura (Eicher) Dehmer. John grew up with his four older siblings and twin sister on the family homestead in St. Michael, MN. He graduated high school in 1965 and joined the Army and attended basic training in Ft. Knox Kentucky. John had an affinity for History, Science, and Language and began studies at St. Cloud State and the U of M.
He and Julie (Setzler), high school sweethearts, were married on February 24th, 1968. In 1972, they began building their dream home in the village of John's ancestors. The couple lived in that home for the rest of their lives, raising their six children, creating memories and lifelong friendships. John worked hard as a laborer in various positions over the years, including 18 years at John Deere in Bloomington, MN until his retirement in 1995.
John had a dream of becoming a History teacher. He always said that history was being made every moment and that it was just a collection of real life stories, waiting to be told. He could keep a group of unruly teens rapt with attention at the telling of a Cossack battle in the Crimean war. He made the simple tale of the foundation of his town and the history of his family's immigration from Germany an epic saga, and authored dozens of exciting bedtime stories in his mind to entertain his children on cold winter nights. He had a massive collection of books on both his shelves and in his electronic library. Though he was a bibliophile and intellectual, he had a love and joy of hunting, fishing, nature walks in the woods with his children, "magicking" candy, hunting for morel mushrooms, making traditional homemade pretzels, pickles, and sauerkraut. John became known as the town's Schnizelbank leader, chanting the German folk tune to crowds of children and adults at the beirstube festival and continuing the tradition at family gatherings as his children and grandchildren grew under the admiration and glowing love of their faithful, brilliant, and patriotic patriarch. In later years, as his hair and beard turned bright white, he took on the role of everyone's favorite Santa Claus at the American Legion and created wonderful memories for hundreds of children, many of whom would see him at church during other parts of the year, and be thrilled that they attended the same church as The Real Santa!
John was a life long member and supporter of St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. He lived his faith in a steady, quiet, and traditional way, leading his children and grandchildren to the Sacraments with constant prayer and sacrifice. John prayed the Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy every day for his family and everyone who was in need of prayer, but especially for the poor souls in purgatory.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Julie; son, Nicholas Dehmer; and granddaughter, Laurencia Witschen.
Survived by his children, Laura (Butch) Nielsen, Katrina (Matt) Witschen, daughter-in-law, Katie Dehmer, Peter (Janel) Dehmer, Rudy (Marissa Powers) Dehmer, Anna (Matt) Mrdutt; 39 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild; brothers and sisters, Francis (Jan) Dehmer, Mary (Al) Gindele, Thomas (Judy) Dehmer, Jerry (Cecelia) Dehmer, and twin sister, Sr. "Bonnie" Joanne Dehmer.
Visitation for Julie and John was held Monday, November 22, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, with a prayer service and time of sharing at 7:15 PM, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. A Mass of Christian Burial for Julie and John was held Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Father Joseph Zabinski, Father Andrew Stueve, and Deacon Steven Dupay as Concelebrants. Burial followed at St. Michael Cemetery. Services livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/c/StMichaelCatholicChurchStMichaelMN
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.