John O. Aeshliman, age 93 of Greenfield, MN, passed away December 20, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1926 in Greenfield, MN to John H. and Edith (Loeffler) Aeshliman. John was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greenfield and remained a faithful member until his passing. On August 20, 1949, he was united in marriage to Eleanor M. Rambow at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Corcoran. John was a dairy farmer and also enjoyed raising many other animals and crops on his farm. John and Eleanor were blessed with three children. Besides his family and faith, he enjoyed being in the outdoors either hunting for pheasants and deer or fishing on the lakes in the area. John loved baseball and played for Rockford’s town ball team for many years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor. John is survived by his children, Kathy (Patrick) Larkin of Corcoran, Karen (Charles) Alcon of Greenfield, and Steve Aeshliman of Greenfield; grandchildren, Tom Larkin, Jim Larkin, Dan Larkin, Shaun Larkin, Jessica Larkin, Chuck Alcon Jr and Scott Alcon; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and relatives and friends. Memorial Service was held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation at 9:30 AM all at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greenfield, MN. Pastor Paul Schuler will officiated. Private interment will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences for the family may be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
John O. Aeshliman
