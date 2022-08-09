John Leon Berning

John Leon Berning, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his St. Michael home.

John was born in Minneapolis, MN on February 13, 1945, to Everett and Loretta Berning. He graduated from St. Michael Catholic High School in 1963 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he worked in shipping and receiving on the U.S.S. Saratoga. After two years of service, he reunited with classmate and love of his life Carmen Dahlheimer. They married in 1967 in Dayton, MN, and were lifelong companions in a marriage that lasted over 54 years until his passing. John and Carmen's marriage was blessed with two children, Cary and Scott, and they raised them at their home in St. Michael, John's favorite place on earth. He was a man of deep faith and was a lifelong dedicated parishioner of St. Michael Catholic Church.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.