John "JP" Patrick Cahill

John Patrick (JP) Cahill passed peacefully in the night on Monday, August 3, 2020, next to the love of his life in the comfort of his family home. John; a loving husband, an amazing father, a loving son, a wonderful uncle, a genuine friend, and a great man in both the eyes and hearts of all he met. JP was born in Norwich, CT, on August 6, 1964, the 3rd child and 1st son to Ann and John Cahill. As a Navy family, they moved around a lot, ending up in Virginia and the Philippines before settling on the family farm in Kasota, MN, in 1969. JP went to school at St. Peter High School in St. Peter, MN, and later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Computer Science at Minnesota State University, Mankato. JP was an entrepreneur and dreamer at heart, having moved around the US working in Oklahoma and Atlanta, where he met the love of his life, Lori. Despite JP taking Lori to see the animated film “Aladdin” on their first date, they knew it was meant to be. After meeting in Atlanta, JP and Lori moved to California and later married in Hawaii. JP could make friends wherever he went - whether in college, St. Michael, MN, work, or his lake place. His enigmatic personality and humor made him loved by family, friends, coworkers, and even strangers he’d just met. He had a million stories (at least half of them mostly true) and you could always count on him to make you laugh, keep the mood light, and the banter on. He had big plans and even bigger dreams for his family, having recently purchased property in Northern Minnesota where he loved spending time with family and friends at their “Shabin”. JP was an incredibly hard worker, respected by colleagues as he worked and consulted on technology and software system implementations with numerous companies, including Braun Intertec, Aurora Electronic, and N’Compass. He had a gift for taking a stressful experience and making it manageable and enjoyable for everyone he worked with. JP operated a small business before transitioning to independent consulting, a great role for him given his natural talents in solving problems and charming people. He was a gifted public speaker, knowing how to walk the line between making people cry and laugh, or sometimes cry because you were laughing so hard. JP sacrificed a lot for others. He’d give you the shirt off his back or stop by to help without ever needing to be asked. He was humble and interested in other people’s successes instead of his own, always giving credit to other people for doing a great job. He never backed away from a challenge, and wore many hats - husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, coach, colleague. All of his experiences came with new people, new challenges, and new friends, and he never shied away from anything. And he never missed an opportunity to tell Lori that he loved her. JP was incredibly dedicated to his family, and helped any of them with whatever they needed - stepping in as a father figure, coach, wedding officiant, camping buddy, mentor, or just lending an ear. He would help anybody however he could - family, friends, coworkers, strangers- without asking anything in return. As an example of JP’s dedication to his family, JP and Lori settled back in Minnesota in the early 90’s to support JP’s dad for just “a couple years”, and continued to support his mother with whatever she needed today to stay on the family farm. JP was always there for his family, but he’d also keep you honest with a joke or four along the way. JP’s last weekend with us, the extended family was fortunate enough to get to spend a weekend together for a family wedding, with JP as the officiant. It was JP in his absolute element- being with his family, supporting them, joking with them, and getting up in front of the crowd to tell (mostly true) stories. JP was a rock for his family, supporting each and every one of them: His loving wife Lori, and much loved sons Jonathan, Ryan and Connor Cahill; his mother Ann, whom JP helped with whatever she needed; his dear siblings Terri (Steve) Knudson, Jean Trangsrud, and Jim (Ann) Cahill. JP always supported his family and went above and beyond as a favorite uncle for his nieces and nephews, who will miss him greatly: Kristi Knudson, Jessica (Donny) Zappetillo, Jordan (Matt) Klug, Michael Knudson, Katie (James) Powers, Meghan Trangsrud, Johnny Trangsrud, Eric Cahill, and Ellie Cahill. JPs optimism, energy, care, and humor influenced all of his family members and they hope to enjoy life as much as he did. JP will be joining his dear father, John Cahill, and brother-in-law, Doug Trangsrud, in heaven. Due to today’s COVID restrictions, we will be having a private family funeral service at 3:00 PM; but we are welcoming all family, friends and coworkers to a public visitation from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St N, St. Michael, MN. Serving the family... The Peterson Chapel St.Michael/Albertville 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.