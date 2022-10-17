John Douglas Sellers passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in St. Michael, Minnesota. He was 71 years old. He was born on September 12, 1951 in Watertown, South Dakota the son of Silas and Stella (Olson) Sellers.
John loved spending time with his daughters, sons-in-law and all his grandchildren. They brought him so much joy. He is free and soaring in heaven with the angels.
He is survived by his daughters: Amy Crowell (Ryan), Kristy Edling (Brett), Alison Thuney (Brandon) and Sarah Buckmaster (Jason); brother: Joe Sellers (Jim) and many grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents: Silas and Stella Sellers, and a grandson: Blake Steven Buckmaster.
A funeral service for John Sellers will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 a.m., at the Buffalo Evangelical Covenant Church, Buffalo, Minnesota. Pastor Reid Gilbert will officiate. Interment will be held at the Swedish Mission Cemetery in Buffalo, Minnesota.
A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, October 28, 2022, 1 hour prior to services.
Casket Bearers will be Ryan Crowell, Brandon Thuney, Jason Buckmaster, Brett Edling, Kaden Thuney, Levi Thuney
