John Douglas Sellers passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in St. Michael, Minnesota. He was 71 years old. He was born on September 12, 1951 in Watertown, South Dakota the son of Silas and Stella (Olson) Sellers.

John loved spending time with his daughters, sons-in-law and all his grandchildren. They brought him so much joy. He is free and soaring in heaven with the angels.

