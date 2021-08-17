John Allen Nelles, 65, lifelong resident of Hassan Township, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 12. John was a faithful son, brother, uncle, friend, civic member and employee. John was involved in the Crow River Lions for years. He was a lifelong member of St. Walburga Parish in Fletcher. John was born March 7, 1956, to Agnes and Louis Nelles in Buffalo, MN. He attended St. Walburga School in Fletcher until sixth grade when he transferred to Buffalo Schools. He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1975 where he played football. In the 80s, John played softball for the Hilltop Bar in Hanover. John is survived by his older sisters Mary Ann, Rose, and Agnes Nelles and younger sister Teri Nelles (Brendan) Cain; brother Fran (Kandy) Nelles, as well as niece Paige Nelles (Sam) Vetch; nephews Reid (Kara) Nelles and Mike (Sally) Nelles, Francis Nelles Cain with United States Navy, Marcus Nelles Cain, Thomas Nelles Cain, and Peter Nelles Cain; four great nieces and a great nephew. John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Andrew, Louis and Joseph. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael-Albertville. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Rogers, MN. Private family inurnment will follow at St. Walburga Cemetery in Fletcher, MN. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
