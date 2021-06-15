Johhny (John) Ray Cumpian

Johnny (John) Ray Cumpian, age 50, of St. Michael passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. He was born on September 3, 1970 in Golden Valley the son of Dionsio D. & Barbara E. (Klement) Cumpian. John was employed as an installation manager at Pella Northland. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle. John was a proud father to his daughter and a social butterfly everywhere he went! Survived by a daughter: Haylee Nicole Cumpian of St. Michael; fiancée: Jessica Ann Kinney of St. Michael and her children Owen and Maya Kinney; his mother: Barbara E. Cumpian of Ramsey; siblings: Denise, Jesse, Sandra, Todd, Blackey, Robin and Roxanne; other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his father in 2003 and by Jessica’s son Tyson Kinney. Funeral services for John Cumpian will be held at Westbridge Church in St. Michael on Monday, June 14 at 11am with visitation one hour prior. A visitation will be held at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home on Sunday, June 13 from 4-8 P.M. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
