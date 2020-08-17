Jody Lynn Slack, 48, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. After dealing with cancer, chemo, radiation, surgery, and other procedures, her body couldn’t take any more. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Jody was baptized at Bethany Lutheran Church in Columbus and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Osseo. Jody was a 1990 graduate of Osseo High School and a graduate of Brown Institute’s Cordon Bleu program. For the last fifteen years, Jody was employed as a driver and dispatcher for First Student Bus Company. She had previously worked as a youth leader at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and as a cook at various restaurants. Jody was also involved with various musical groups such as the Osseo HS Marching Band, Minnesota Brass Drum & Bugle Corps, and the Campanus (Bell Choir) at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Jody is survived by her son, Elijah; parents, Earl and Sandra; brother, Darren (Perry); nephews, David and Michael; aunts, uncles and cousins in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio; her close friend, George; and her pet dog, Sweetie. A gentle soul she will be missed by all who knew her. She is now in Jesus’ care. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.